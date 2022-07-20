Pushpa was a runaway hit as the buzz for the film was sky high. Not many expected it to become a massive hit and it went on to make Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, pan India stars. Now that the team is gearing up for the shoot of part 2, recently Fahadh Faasil gave a hint about part 3. Seeing this, Yash fans are now accusing makers of taking the same route as the KGF franchise.

The Telugu language action drama film is written and directed by Sukumar. Other than the lead stars, the movie has massive supporting cast members. As per the latest reports, makers have approached Vijay Sethupathi and Manoj Bajpayee for a pivotal role. The details about the next instalment are kept tightly under wraps.

As per the most recent development, Fahadh Faasil has confirmed that there will be Pushpa 3. As quoted by The View, the Joji actor told, “When Sukku sir first told me the story, #Pushpa was only in one film, after the police station scene and my part in the second half, then it became two parts. Recently when he talked to me, he said to be prepared for #Pushpa3 because he had enough materials to do it.”

Soon after the news about Pushpa 3 went viral, netizens took to Twitter and shared their excitement for the Allu Arjun starrer. However, there were some who weren’t impressed and claimed Sukumar is trying to copy Yash starrer KGF franchise.

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “There was not enough content to make the second part itself. We all know by what this has been ‘inspired’,” another wrote, “Following brand KGF footsteps bro,” a third commented, “Nowadays every dog wants to be like #KGFChapter2,” a fourth wrote, “Following the #KGF Route…Script is also quite similar to #KGF1 From Rags to Riches.”

First let pushpa 2 start. Third part is way beyond now time to imagine now. It is already almost a year without any updates. — Banking on guruji to nail a perfect film (@Sreekirch65) July 19, 2022

Following brand KGF footsteps bro 😂 — AM ಗೌಡ (@Amgowda_45) July 19, 2022

Nowadays every dog wants to be like #KGFChapter2 — Santosh Pujari (@Santosh26781175) July 19, 2022

Following the #KGF Route…

Script is also quite similar to #KGF1

From Rags to Riches….😀😀😀 — RaJPuT🇮🇳 (@RaJpUt_MS92) July 19, 2022

#KGF spoof is #Pushpa. No one liked this film that much, don't know why they are doing this — Aravind (@Aravind945) July 19, 2022

There was not enough content to make the second part itself. We all know by what this has been "inspired" 😂 — Pushkar K (@__pk06) July 19, 2022

Let us know below if you’re excited for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 3 or do you also feel Sukumar is trying to copy KGF franchise.

