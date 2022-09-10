Akshay Kumar has come a long way in the Bollywood industry. It’s his dedication and hard work that have brought Khiladi Kumar to this point. His last few films might have flopped at the box office, but he continues to be a superstar and everyone’s favourite too. In his 30 years of career, the Akki has had his fare share of ups and downs. In 2017, Akshay Kumar had shared a shocking incident of him being abused.

Advertisement

Akki was last seen in Raksha Bandhan which was helmed by Aanand L Rai. Based on the life of a brother, it also starred Bhumi Pednekar.

Advertisement

In today’s throwback piece, we bring you a shocking incident that Akshay Kumar had shared with fans. In 2017, during his appearance at an international conference on human trafficking in Mumbai, the Sooryavanshi star opened up about being se*ually abused by a liftman. He had revealed that he was touched inappropriately. However later, the offender was caught.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar had said, “Let me share my own experience with you all here. When I was a very young kid, a lift-man once touched me inappropriately.” Revealing what happened next, he had, “Since I had good communication with my parents, I told them about this incident. Later the same person was caught in another case and was found to be a habitual offender. Parents and children must have a free interaction so that such offenders are identified immediately.”

Hmmm, quite a brave kid he was!

Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia, who passed away last year, had once told NDTV about his son, “He has always done whatever he wanted. And by the grace of God, it worked out. No one in our family is from the film line, so just looking at him on screen, gives me so much joy. He is not just my son. He is so much more than that. After my husband died, he handled everything so well that my pain was reduced. There’s no other son like him.”

Coming back, after the debacle of back-to-back three films – Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and Raksha Bandha – he was recently seen on an OTT film Cuttputli. He also has an interesting line up of films including Ram Setu, Selfie, OMG 2 and others.

Must Read: Hera Pheri 3 Is Indeed Happening & This Time It’s Confirmed By ‘Raju’ Akshay Kumar, ‘Shyam’ Suniel Shetty As They Say “Phir Thodi…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram