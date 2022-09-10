It was last weekend that a report suggested that producer Firoz Nadiadwala had decided to settle all his debts and commence work on the third instalment Hera Pheri and Welcome. Well, now seems the actor of the former – Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, are also hinting at it happening.

Yesterday, on the occasion of Kumar’s 55 birthday, his De Dana Dan co-star took to Instagram and wished him like HP’s co-star Paresh Rawal’s character Baburao. Read on to know what they said and why it seems like they have indirectly confirmed the threequel Hera Pheri 3!

Taking to his Instagram Stories to wish Akshay Kumar on his birthday, Suniel Shetty shared a series of pictures of them together from their younger days. He simply wrote on it, “Hey Rajuuuuu! Happy birthday re baba. Have a great one. @akshaykumar have a great one.”

Keeping the same Hera Pheri tone in his reply, Akshay Kumar shared Suniel Shetty’s story on his and replied, “Shyam bhai, thank you for the wishes. Phir thodi hera pheri kar le?” He added a heart and laughing emoji along with his words.

Talking about the Hera Pheri franchise, the original film was directed by Priyadarshan and released in 2000. Starring Akshay Kumar, Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Asrani, Om Puri and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, the film is counted among the best comedy films in Bollywood and is regarded as a cult classic. The trio returned as Raju, Shyam and Baburao in the 2006 sequel Phir Hera Pheri alongside Bipasha Basu, Rimi Sen, Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav.

For quite some time now news of the threequel, Hera Pheri 3 has been in the news however nothing official has been said or confirmed.

Besides Hera Pheri, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have also starred alongside each other in Dhadkan, Mohra, Thank You, De Dana Dan, Awara Paagal Deewana and more.

