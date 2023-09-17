While also consuming the rest of the news, all the eyes are hooked on what James Gunn with Peter Safran does to the DCU that he has dared to revamp entirely, scrapping what already existed. As he shapes an entire Chapter One: Gods And Monsters of the DCU, the live-action era of the new dawn begins in 2025 with the release of his first directorial Superman: Legacy. But that is not where this chapter brings. Turns out that before we meet David Corenswet as the Superman, we are going to witness the Creature Commandos.

For the unversed, James has been shaping he Chapter One of the DCU, that includes a very wide range of products. While we are excited for almost all of them, he confirmed that only two have managed to get past the scripting project as of yet. Which means, the rest is yet to even entire the writing room.

Now, as per the latest update, we should not worry about the same because, as reported, The DCU reboot will begin as per the planned 2024 window, and there is no delay in the release of Creature Commandos. The news comes from Frank Grillo, who has a pivotal part to play in the show. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Creature Commandos is the appetizer before we move towards the main course by the time Superman: Legacy hits the big screens. The show has been shaped and is already in the advanced stages of post production as per the latest updates now. Frank Grillo who voices Rick Flag Sr. in the animated show has now taken to Instagram to confirm that there is no delay.

In an Insta story he wrote, “No delay for Creature Commandos. All ready to go as per James Gunn. I am so pumped for everyone to see this DCU.” This comes after the fans were concerned about the release window of the project considering the Hollywood strikes and were worried whether they would have to wait even more.

