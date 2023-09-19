With each passing day, we’re learning about new records Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is establishing. The film is currently running in its second week, and still, there’s no sign of slowing down at the Indian box office. Today, there’s another strong day on the cards with the holiday factor coming into play. Let’s see how the film has fared in advance booking for day 13!

For Shah Rukh Khan, it’s been a dream run in the post-pandemic era. He’s on a record-breaking spree and is enjoying a run of its own. It won’t be wrong to say we’re witnessing the SRK 2.0 era. In the recent update of the second Monday, the film has got closer to the 500 crore mark at the Indian box office (inclusive of all languages).

Coming to day 13, Jawan has enjoyed a solid response yet again in advance booking as it has sold tickets worth 2.35 crores gross all the country and all languages included. This collection includes a ticket count of over 1.15 lakh and that’s impressive for the second Tuesday. It has now led the foundation for the film to capitalize on the holiday factor.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, there’s a holiday in several Indian states. As a result, Jawan is going to witness a surge in over-the-counter ticket sales. Yes, not everyone will opt to watch the film in theatres amid the ongoing festivities, but still, it will have a positive impact on the box office collection today.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

