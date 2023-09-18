Looks like, there’s absolutely no stopping for Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Ever since the film has released on September 7, it’s been on the record breaking spree. The film not only marks the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara, it also became the highest opener film of Indian cinema. In the recent update, Jawan is also the fastest Hindi film to enter the 300 crore club. Meanwhile, director Atlee has been on the post-release interview of the film and he’s been spilling details.

Recently the makers hosted a success press conference of Jawan that saw SRK along with Deepika Padukone, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra and others making a dashing appearance. Now scroll down to know how much has the film earned on Day 12.

As per the early trends flowing in, Jawan has maintained the momentum and garnered a decent amount of love from fans. Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan starrer has minted around Rs 14-15 crore* on the 12th day of its release. With the latest collection its total numbers now stand at 444.44-445.44 crore* For the unversed, it earned Rs 34.36 crore on day 11 making it total of Rs 430.44 crore in 11 days.

Meanwhile, Atlee recently sat for an exclusive interview with Koimoi where he spoke in and out about Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan and SRK’s upcoming film Dunki. Speaking about Rajkumar Hirani directorial crossing Pathaan and Jawan’s collection, Atlee told us, “Dunki is going to cross everything. That’s how the eco-system should be. We should grow. We should keep our peaks growing in every film. I have to cross my previous film, of course, I have to cross Jawan in my next. It’s realised with every technician and every actor and ever body in the eco system.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

