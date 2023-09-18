Horror fans were excited to witness the clash between The Nun 2 and A Haunting in Venice at the box office worldwide. While both movies have their loyal fans, Kenneth Branagh directorial gave a head to head collision and in the process, has already accumulated more than half of its $60 million budget in the opening weekend. Scroll below for exciting details!

It was previously reported in this space that the Death on the Nile sequel had received ratings as high as 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. The fan base is huge as this is the third film that marks Kenneth Branagh’s return as Hercule Poirot. And the results could already be witnessed as it witnessed way better ticket sales as compared to its predecessor in several international markets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a recent report by Deadline, A Haunting In Venice has debuted to $37.2 million globally. The film has grossed $14.5 million domestically and collected another $22.7 million at the international box office. It performed best in the European markets, including UK, Spain and Italy. Other key markets included Brazil, Germany and France.

While Kenneth Branagh’s film did best in Europe, The Nun II went on to shine in France with $3.1 million in earnings. Michael Chaves’ directorial has garnered $158.8M at the worldwide box office.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, on the other hand, has brought $101.3 million by adding another $17.7 million this weekend.

Meanwhile, A Haunting In Venice also stars Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jude Hill, Michelle Yeoh amongst others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned for more box office updates!

Must Read: What Is Amber Heard’s Net Worth In 2023? Drastic 95% Decrease Since She Sold Her House & Lost Millions In High-Profile Case Against Johnny Depp!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News