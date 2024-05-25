After a month and a half of some thrilling cricket matches, we are finally here. We are now closer to the IPL 2024 final match. This year, Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta’s Kolkata Knight Riders, aka KKR, were outstanding throughout the tournament. Out of the 14 matches KKR played, they won 9 games and lost 3 of them. SRK’s team was also the first one to enter the finals.

IPL 2024 Final Match – KKR vs SRH

The final match will be between KKR and SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad). SRH won the playoff match against Rajasthan Royal (RR) and entered the finals. Overall, SRH played 14 matches and won 8 of them. So far, KKR has won two IPL tournaments, and SRH has won the game once.

IPL 2024 Final Match Date, Time & Venue

The final match will take place on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After the ceremony, the actual game will begin at 7:30 PM IST. You can watch the match on the Star Sports channel or stream it on Jio Cinema.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

Who Will Perform At The Closing Ceremony?

American band Imagine Dragons will perform at the closing ceremony of IPL 2024. Star Sports India took to their ‘X’ page (formerly Twitter) to announce the same. You can catch up on their performance at 6 pm on Sunday. The channel wrote, “Virat the GOAT, he’s the God of all fans” – Dan Reynolds Can you 𝙄𝙈𝘼𝙂𝙄𝙉𝙀? They are ready to light up the night! From ‘Believer’ to ‘Bones’, get ready to feel ‘Natural’ as we face the ‘Thunder’ at the #IPL finale with @Imaginedragons! Tune into Cricket Live during #IPLFinal on 26th May, 6.00 PM onwards at Star Sports Network.”

“Virat the GOAT, he’s the God of all fans” – Dan Reynolds Can you 𝙄𝙈𝘼𝙂𝙄𝙉𝙀? They are ready to light up the night! 😍🥳 From ‘Believer’ to ‘Bones’, get ready to feel ‘Natural’ as we face the ‘Thunder’ at the #IPL finale with @Imaginedragons! 🎤🔥 Tune into Cricket Live… pic.twitter.com/pne0Yey3dK — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 22, 2024

The IPL 2024 final is truly going to be memorable, with such solid teams playing against each other.

