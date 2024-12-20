Mallika Sherawat has always been known to speak her mind, and it is known to all. However, there was one time when the actress caused a huge uproar when she labeled India as an allegedly regressive nation for women on an international platform. She was criticized for showcasing the country in a bad light on a global platform. Also, actress Priyanka Chopra did not take it too well and lashed out at the actress for the same.

What Did Priyanka Chopra Say About Mallika Sherawat’s Statement?

In a 2013 UNICEF event, Priyanka Chopra said that she did not agree with Mallika Sherawat’s statement at all. Instead, she strongly asserted that she found the Murder actress’ comments extremely upsetting. According to a news report in Bollywood Shaadi, the Fashion actress said, “I think we are a progressive nation. I disagree that we are a regressive nation. We are all sitting here and talking about educating the girl child, taking our country forward. I think it’s a misrepresentation of what our great nation is on the world platform.”

Calling it an extreme misrepresentation of India on a global platform, Priyanka Chopra said, “Calling India a regressive nation for women on an international platform. It was something that I felt extremely offended by. When it comes to Mallika’s statements, I think they were very callous, and I don’t agree with her. It was upsetting for me as a woman. It was upsetting for me as a girl who comes from India. I think it was an extreme misrepresentation of our nation. I don’t think it’s fair.”

About Mallika Sherawat’s Statement

In her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2013, Mallika Sherawat said that India is a hypocritical country where women are considered inferior to men. Several years later, in a press conference, Sherawat stood her ground and maintained that Indian society is still regressive towards women. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in Hollywood films like The Bluff and Heads Of State. While Mallika made her Bollywood comeback with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

