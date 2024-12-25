Things might be starting to turn in favor of Mufasa: The Lion King. The movie is reportedly picking up overseas as it crossed its major milestone at the international box office. It is close to hitting a significant mark worldwide. The film reportedly had an estimated budget of $200 million, excluding the marketing cost. Scroll below for more.

Mufasa experienced a tepid debut at the box office in the US and worldwide. It came below the projected range and has too many competitions at the cinemas. It is getting hampered the most by its fellow release, Sonic 3. The movie bested Mufasa during the opening weekend. It is a prequel and sequel to the 2019 movie The Lion King.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the Disney sequel/prequel collected a strong $7 million on Monday, up 31.4% from Sunday. The film has hit a $42.4 million cume in the United States and is expected to cross $50 million tonight and $100 million over the weekend. The film was awarded an A- at CinemaScore. The animated feature has reportedly collected almost three times below the 2019 The Lion King’s $21.1 million on Monday.

Meanwhile, overseas, the film has crossed the $100 million mark after collecting $15 million on Monday. Mufasa: The Lion King has reached a $105.2 million cume at the international box office. It played across 53 markets overseas. Adding the $42.4 million domestic cume, the film’s global total has reached $147.6 million. It will cross the $150 million mark at the worldwide box office. It is expected to cross the $200 million mark on Thursday and $250 million over the weekend.

Mufasa was released in the theatres on December 20, and it opened to disappointing numbers at the box office. It collected only $35.4 million in the United States and $122.2 million worldwide in its opening weekend. Hopefully, the Christmas and New Year holidays will give it the much-needed boost.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

