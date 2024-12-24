The blossoming romance between Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet is no secret from anyone. Even though the couple remains private majority of the time, they enjoy a lot of fame, popularity, and limelight, individually as well as together. She was also recently spotted supporting him at his film The Complete Unknown’s afterparty despite her busy schedule.

With Christmas right here and the world soaked in the festive mood, Kylie and Timothee also made sure to celebrate the occasion and the popular festival together. And not just as a couple, since the reality star’s two kids also accompanied them on their magical early Christmas hangout.

Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet’s ‘Magical’ Early Christmas With Her Kids

According to Page Six, Kylie and Timothee hung out with her two children namely daughter Stormi and Aire, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott. “They had a really nice dinner together with Kylie’s family, and they drove around to look at Christmas lights,” a source told the portal. Per the insider, both the kids had “a really magical time” and Kylie and Timothee also made “some very special memories together” during their pre-Christmas session.

Their early Christmas celebration was planned due to the fact that both Kylie and Timothee wouldn’t be able to meet on Christmas. Which is why “they made sure to celebrate beforehand and even exchanged some gifts.” The source claimed that the Wonka actor got gifts for the businesswoman as well as her kids which Kylie found to be really sweet and thoughtful.

Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet’s Christmas Plans

Per the insider both Kylie and Timothee would be with their families for Christmas, but that wasn’t going to stop them from staying connected with each other. Despite being apart on the special holiday, the couple had plans to FaceTime, text and call one another throughout the day.

Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet’s Romance

As for their relationship, it has only grown stronger with time. They met in January 2023 as per reports and started dating soon after. The source alleged that when their relationship had just started, they had very busy schedules which did not give them enough time to spend together. He was also in New York filming his recently released movie which made things a little hard for their then-new relationship. But things are different now.

The insider stated that Kylie and Timothee constantly stay connected and in touch whenever they’re apart now. “Their relationship is stronger than ever, and they deeply care for one another,” they continued and added that their close connection has grown their love for each other. On their private approach, the source claimed they enjoy keeping things out of the spotlight.

“Especially since so much of their lives are in the public eye,” the report said and concluded, “They like having this aspect of it to themselves for now.” According to the January 2023 timeline, next month, the couple would be completing two years since they reportedly started dating.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Amber Heard Weighs In On Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni’s Controversy Years After Johnny Depp Legal Saga: “I Saw This Firsthand”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News