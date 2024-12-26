Baby John has made an underwhelming start at the Indian box office. The action thriller is facing tough competition from Pushpa 2, which dominated the screens on Christmas. But have the tables turned in morning occupancy today? Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Pushpa 2 Day 22 Morning Occupancy

It is a regular working Thursday, so the footfall remained low during the morning shows. Allu Arjun starrer has registered a morning occupancy of 8.89% in the Hindi version. It remained much better in the Telugu version with around 15% admissions. But by the end of the day, the Hindi version will dominate and hopefully welcome another 10 crore+ day.

Baby John Day 2 Morning Occupancy

Varun Dhawan led Baby John has registered a morning occupancy of 5.85%. The early reviews have been mixed, owing to which even the opening day collections remained lower than predictions. It remains important for the action thriller to improve footfalls during the evening and night shows today, or it will be crushed by the blockbuster Pushpa 2.

Pushpa 2 vs Baby John

Clearly, Pushpa 2 is enjoying more eyeballs at the box office. It is registering almost 52% higher occupancy than Baby John, despite running in theatres for 3 weeks already.

Even on Christmas, Varun Dhawan starrer was expected to take the lead in box office collection, but that did not happen. While it made an opening of 11.25 crores, Pushpa 2 took the lead by 37% as it earned 15.50 crores on day 21.

There is also Mufasa: The Lion King, which has been alloted decent amount of screens. It has made similar collections to Baby John on Christmas.

