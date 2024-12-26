You name the festivities, and cine-goers will go ahead and celebrate the occasion in theatres watching Pushpa 2. The holiday season has kicked in beautifully for Allu Arjun starrer which is enjoying an incredible run. Christmas has helped boost the box office collections, especially in the Hindi version. Scroll below for a detailed analysis!

Pushpa 2: The Rule on Christmas

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has raked in box office collections of 15.50 crores on day 21. It has witnessed a jump of 35%, courtesy of the Christmas holiday, which was celebrated with pomp and show across the nation.

Today, Pushpa 2 Hindi will conclude its third week at the box office. Take a look at the breakdown below:

Week 1: 433.50 crores (8-day extended week)

(8-day extended week) Week 2: 199 crores

Week 3: 98.75 crores (6 days)

The 21-day total now stands at 731.25 crores.

Pushpa 2 vs Pushpa: The Rise on Christmas

Allu Arjun’s Part 1 also enjoyed a fantastic run in the Hindi language. On Christmas 2021, which happened to be its 9th day at the box office, Pushpa: The Rise had accumulated 3.75 crores.

The sequel has made 313% higher earnings than Pushpa: The Rise, which is mind-boggling!

#1 choice of audience

This holiday season, multiple films from different languages have been released in theatres. Pushpa 2 is facing competition from Baby John, which released on December 25, 2024. Apart from that, there is also Mufasa: The Lion King, which has been alloted decent screen count. Despite all the roadblocks, Pushpa 2 continues to be the #1 choice of audience and has clocked in better earnings than its competitors.

We had previously revealed that the Allu Arjun starrer had clocked the highest Week 3 in Hindi belt. It achieved the milestone in within 4 days of the on-going week. Take a look at the top 5 below:

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 98.75 crores (6 days) Stree 2: 70.2 crores Baahubali 2: 69.75 crores Gadar 2: 63.35 crores Jawan: 52.06 crores

Sukumar’s directorial is here to stay, and we’re all excited for it to unlock the 800 crore club soon!

