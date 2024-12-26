The Vijay Sethupathi starrer Tamil period political crime flick Viduthalai Part 2 has been going rock solid at the box office. The movie has not only crossed 30 crores but is just 5 crores away from surpassing the lifetime collection of its predecessor, Viduthalai Part 1. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 6th day.

Viduthalai Part 2 Box Office Day 6

On its 6th day, the film saw a stellar growth of almost 35% when it comes to the day-wise collection of the film. The movie earned 3.29 crores on its 6th day whereas it had earned around 2.43 crores in its day-wise collection on the previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 31.02 crore.

The Vijay Sethupathi starrer is mounted at a budget of 35 crores. With its current India net collection of 31.02 crores, the film has already managed to recover 88% of its budget. The movie is witnessing an undulating graph when it comes to the day-wise collection but it is receiving a solid positive word of mouth. The movie is slowly inching towards 40 crores and also recovering its entire budget. The movie is also 5 crores away from surpassing the lifetime collection of Viduthalai Part 1. For the unversed, Viduthalai Part 1 had earned 36.98 crores at the box office.

About Viduthalai Part 2

Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, Viduthalai Part 2 also stars Soori, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Bhavani Sre in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Vetrimaaran. The music has been composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

