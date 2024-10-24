The Kardashian-Jenner clan remains in the headlines for their controversial lifestyle or high-profile relationships. Their youngest member, Kylie Jenner, has skyrocketed to fame very young, fueling her social media presence and loyal fan base. The Kylie Cosmetics owner catapulted to new levels of fame, making her a self-made billionaire at 21. While the star often shares her personal life on social media, her ability to stay in the spotlight is undeniable. One such moment was when she was rumored to be a lesbian after her Instagram post went viral.

The rumors about Kylie being in a relationship with her best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, circulated after she posted a snap on her Instagram on Valentine’s Day. The post featured the pair in full-on kissing mode on the lips with a caption, “forever valentine,” sparking rumors that she might be a lesbian. Kylie addressed the rumors during a throwback episode of The Kardashians, saying, “The whole internet thinks Stass and I are dating now. I always make out with Stass; I don’t know why this is like a new thing.”

The “always” in her statement only fueled the rumors further as the heiress explained that “many best girlfriends” do the same thing. However, she didn’t stop there. She further discussed Stassie while directly talking to her, “Isn’t it so funny that everyone thinks we’re dating these days? When we get a little alcohol in our system, we just like to kiss each other and stuff.”

After confessing, she questioned her fans, who thought “the duo is obsessed with each other.” She said, “I don’t know. All my comments are, ‘We know you guys have s-x.’ And we’re not. I wish we were. It would have been easier if I was s-xually attracted to you.”

Jenner also clarified her true relationship with Stassie, claiming that they were practically brought up together and that she’s like a “sister” to her.

Follow Koimoi for more Bollywood and Hollywood updates.

Must Read: When Reese Witherspoon Was Arrested For Disorderly Conduct—Here’s How She Handled It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News