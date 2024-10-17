When Jennifer Lawrence Expressed Her Frustration Over Timothée Chalamet's Romance with Kylie Jenner

Apart from entertainment gossip, the Hollywood industry also explored whirlwind celebrity romances that are frequently under scrutiny. While many stars get vocal about their experiences, some tend to keep things private as much as possible to avoid the media eye. One notable couple who initially hid their relationship was Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. Though many of their fans were surprised to see them together, Jennifer Lawrence once shared her thoughts on their romance.

During a throwback episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Hunger Games actress answered a fan who asked about her thoughts on Chalamet’s relationship with the billionaire Jenner. She said jokingly, “I don’t like that he didn’t get my permission, but I support it.”

While promoting her then-new movie, No Hard Feelings, the actress, a friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, recalled a moment from 2018 when Cohen asked her to rank famous families during his popular Plead the Fifth segment. Lawrence said, “Oh god, I hate this. Does Kanye count now? I forgot about Kris! Oh god, it’s like Sophie’s Choice. Please don’t do this. Kris is at the top, and the rest, I guess they’re at the bottom.”

Chalamet and Jenner met at an event in Europe in 2023 and have been romantically linked ever since. At the time, a source revealed to People that the couple were “hanging out and getting to know each other.” Shortly after the rumors, the Kylie Cosmetics owner and Dune actor began spending time together every week.

Chalamet was previously linked to Lourdes Leon, Lily-Rose Depp, and Eiza Gonzalez, while Jenner shares two children, Stormi and Aire, with Travis Scott.

Meanwhile, Lawrence also shared whether she kissed Liam Hemsworth while he was with Miley Cyrus, a controversy that circulated then. She said, “I mean, we all know that Liam and I kissed one time. It was years after they broke up. So I assume that was, like, a coincidence.” Lawrence confirmed that it was only a rumor and nothing more than that.

