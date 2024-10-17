Did You Know Paul Walker Wanted His Fast and Furious Character Killed Off Due to Vin Diesel’s Franchise Obsession?

Paul Walker will always be remembered as one of the best street racers to star in the billion-dollar franchise. The beloved late star, popularly known for his role as Brian O’Connor in the Fast & the Furious franchise, made him a fan favorite and a key figure in the series. The fans deeply loved his chemistry with his co-stars, mainly Vin Diesel, who portrayed Dominic Toretto. Sadly, Walker’s life was cut short when he died in a car accident in 2013. His death not only shocked his fans but left grief within his F&F co-stars. Before his death, Walker shared that he wanted his character to die.

When the first Fast & the Furious movie came, it gained massive popularity. Followed by the second installment, 2 Fast 2 Furious, in 2003, Walker thought it would be the last chapter until he returned for more sequels. At the time, he shared, “I thought we were done. The 2nd and the 3rd came around, and this time, it was Vin calling up and going, ‘Hey, let’s make one more.’ I think Vin wants to make a 5th, but yeah, I keep coming back for more,” as per Collider.

He further explained that he even asked Justin Lin, the director of the films, to kill his character. However, Lin wasn’t ready to let him go and said to him, “It’s not going to happen.”

Reflecting on Walker and Diesel’s on-screen friendship, the former once shared in an interview with Contact Music that they weren’t friends off-set. He said, “We found respect for one another but were at opposite ends of the spectrum. The reason why it’s worked is because we are so different.“

Eventually, the two became undeniably close to each other, and Diesel honored Walker’s legacy by giving his character a well-deserving farewell in Furious 7.

