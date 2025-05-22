Netflix has something unusual up its sleeve again: an offbeat sci-fi comedy named Resident Alien. It’s already boasting a massive 97 percent critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Well, that’s no small feat, especially in a genre that often struggles to balance the weird with the funny, and now, with its fourth season landing soon, fans who’ve stuck around this long are in for more.

Resident Alien Plot

Resident Alien isn’t your usual extraterrestrial invasion story. The story starts with an alien arriving on Earth with only one job: to wipe out the human race. It sounds simple, I know, but it’s not. After taking over the body of a dead doctor in a small Colorado town, the alien finds himself stuck in human form, pretending to be Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle. Thus, the problem arises as the alien finds itself in an awkward position because it is clueless about human behavior and way too curious for someone who’s supposed to be erasing the planet.

As Harry fumbles through small-town life, he somehow ends up investigating a murder he didn’t commit. Along the way, he starts developing an inconvenient fondness for the very people he planned to destroy. But not everyone is fooled, as a sharp 10-year-old boy, Max, sees right through him and doesn’t let it go.

While Harry tries to keep his secret, government agents begin closing in. The closer they get, the less his mission feels like an assignment and more like a dilemma. What started as a clean extermination plan turns into a messy internal tug-of-war.

Resident Alien Reviews: Smart, Funny, and Totally Binge-Worthy

Resident Alien has quickly found its audience. Viewers keep praising it for its clever humor on the Netflix Bangers Facebook Group. One wrote, “Resident Alien is actually hilarious. Not into aliens and never thought I would be interested, now hooked.” Another added, “We just finished watching it for the second time. Awesome show!” A third said, “Brilliant writing and clever message. A must see! It keeps surprising me in each episode!” (via Unilad)

Streaming Details: Where to Watch Resident Alien

The fourth season arrives on June 6. Resident Alien is now airing on USA Network after the series moved over from Syfy. In the meantime, all three previous seasons are available for streaming on Netflix in the US, while the first two are available in the UK. In India, the show is available on both Netflix and Jio Hotstar.

For more such recommendations, check out What to Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: Enjoyed Weak Hero Class 2? These 5 K-Dramas About School Bullying & Revenge Deserve Your Attention!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News