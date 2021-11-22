As the American Music Awards 2021 return to a full in-person event, several biggest music stars studded the evening as they walked through the red carpet, looking mesmerising and glamorous as ever. The AMAs 2021 were held on Sunday, November 21, at the Microsoft Theater in LA, with Cardi B as the host for the evening. From BTS to Olivia Rodrigo, many stars performed and made it a memorable night.

The South Korean group also became the Artist of the Year, as Taylor Swift took home the Favourite Pop Album honour as well as the Favorite Female Pop Artist award. Amongst all of this, let us take a look at which celebrity wore what at the AMAs 2021 red carpet.

BTS

Let us start from the group that not only won the top award but also won the hearts of the fans through their jaw-dropping red carpet look. BTS, consisting of RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, J Hope and Suga, looked dashing as ever in a range of stylish suits at the AMAs 2021 red carpet.

bts ama red carpet looks pic.twitter.com/AEfPPNWULW — bts fashion (@btsfashionhr) November 21, 2021

Cardi B

Next, we have the host of the evening Cardi B, who went avant-garde with her AMAs 2021 red carpet looks. The singer also wore a gold mask over her face and a black dress with a matching veil, as a part of one of her looks.

HQ: Cardi B on the 2021 AMA red carpet pic.twitter.com/avakHUSTJb — CardiBArchive💎 (@cardibarchive_) November 22, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo

The ‘Good 4 U’ singer stunned everyone in a sequined, see-through gown with a feathered bottom while attending the AMAs 2021 red carpet.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey walked through the AMAs red carpet like a goddess dressed in a black cutout Monsoori gown and diamond jewels.

Becky G

While the ‘Shower’ singer, Becky G, looked fabulous in a long-sleeve cutout purple and black dress from Raisa Vanessa’s Fall-Winter 2021 collection. The singer also took home the Favourite Female Latin Artist award.

Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker

Megan Fox’s beau, Machine Gun Kelly, walked the AMAs 2021 red carpet with his daughter, Casie Colson Baker. MGK wore a black sweater embossed with diamonds and pearls while his daughter, Casie, rocked a black dress with cutouts.

congrats @machinegunkelly on winning the AMA for favorite 2021 Favorite Rock Artist i love you so much! abs your with your number one fan! our favorite 😍 pic.twitter.com/KiKMNw52ik — mgkwifey (@dirtycraZymind) November 22, 2021

Jojo Siwa

Jojo Siwa caught the attention of her fans and everyone else as she made their heads turn while she walked on the red carpet in a black off-the-shoulder dress with a sheer tulle skirt.

CAN WE TALK ABOUT JOJO SIWA AT THE #AMAs!?!?!?! NOT A BOW IN SIGHT!!!@itsjojosiwa YOU LOOK PHENOMENAL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SBAlz4Jc5Q — Brandon Hilton (@BRANDONHILTON) November 22, 2021

Halle Bailey

Lastly, we have the actress Halle Bailey, who is set to appear in ‘Little Mermaid’ in 2023. Bailey donned a brown dress with a crisscrossed torso from LaQuan Smit at the 2021 American Music Awards.

From BTS, Cardi B, Jojo Siwa and more, who dressed the best at the AMAs 2021 red carpet? Let us know in the comments!

