It was Halloween 2021 yesterday and Hollywood celebs understood the assignment and dressed their spookiest best. Well, not all were spooky! Some even looked cute, adorable, and something just out of fairy tales.

While Katy Perry and Orlando decided to spread awareness with their Halloween costumes, Blackpink’s Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion and many more opted to recreate movie and show characters. Excited to see their ensembles?

Well, scroll down to glimpse what Megan Thee Stallion, Kendall Jenner, Katy Perry, Lisa and more dressed up as.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

For Halloween 2021, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom decided to couple spread COVID-19 vaccine awareness in the most creative manner possible. While ‘The Roar’ singer dressed up like a vaccine syringe, her Pirates Of The Caribbean’ husband attended the part in a doctor’s attire. Sharing photos of their costumes on social media, Katy wrote a “Stay safe guys.”

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

Another celebrity couple who understood the assignment was Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. The much in love musician duo looked pretty stunning in their costumes. The two celebrated Día de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead – a Mexican holiday) and Halloween 2021 on Sunday by dressing up in colourful outfits and skeleton-like makeup. Sharing pictures and videos In his caption, Mendes wrote, “Feliz día de los muertos.”

Harry Styles

Harry Styles kicked off the first of his New York Halloween-themed shows – Harryween in style. The former 1-D member dressed up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. His costume consisted of a gingham micro dress, ruby red slippers and even a puppy he took with him on stage.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion too opted to be a film character and took the 2021 Disney film Cruella as her inspiration. The singer’s Halloween 2021 costume as Cruella de Vil, is sure to give Emma Stone a run for her money.

Lizzo

For Halloween 2021, Lizzo went the Star Wars way and dressed up as Grogu aka Baby Yoda. The singer completed her looks with long golden yellow nails, big ears, a fluffy light pink coat and black sunglasses. She even posed with fans who wanted to click pics with her.

Blackpink’s Lisa

With Netflix’s Squid Game a rage, it’s not shocking that celebrities dressed like the show’s characters. Blackpink’s Lisa turned the eerie and deadly ‘Red Light, Green Light’ girl from the show. Keeping true to her inspiration, Lisa wore a yellow top with an orange overall. She completed the look with knee-high white socks, black shoes, blush on the cheeks and purple hair ties.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s Halloween 2021 outfit saw her dressed as a sea creature. The petite songstress looked unrecognizable in green body paint and prosthetics as she became the monster from the 1954 horror film Creature from the Black Lagoon. Complimenting her was the singer’s husband Dalton Gomez – whom she enlisted in the role of ‘handsome scuba man.’

Lil Nas X

Rapper Lil Nas X dressed like pop culture villain Voldemort. Nas completed his villainous Harry Potter character with a dark black-green satin robe – just like HP house Slytherin. He even carried along with a wand.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner dove into the Hollywood archives for Halloween 2021. She dressed as the Martian Girl from the 1996 cult film Mars Attacks! She posted the images with the captions “nice planet, we’ll take it” and “Mars Attacks! happy halloweeeeeen”

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling donned several looks this Halloween including one as a strawberry. Do you like it?

