Over the last couple of days, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been making the headlines as the couple called it quits. While the duo will be co-parenting their daughter Khai, Zayn is also in the news for harassing his girlfriend’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, during a violent argument at the family’s home outside Philadelphia.

Advertisement

While the singer has pleaded no contest to the charges filed by Yolanda, the former 1-D member’s sister, Waliyha Malik has taken to social media to show her love and support for her brother. In another post, she also spoke about karma and how ‘what goes around comes around,’ and indirect dig at Yolanda and her accusations. Read on to know what she wrote.

Advertisement

As reported by Pinkvilla, Zayn Malik’s sister – Waliyha Malik took to her Instagram story and spoke about family, love and support. Her IG story read, “Family. We may not have it all together, but together we have it all. All we need. @zayn you are so loved by us all.”

In another story, Zayn Malik’s sister also shared a quote about Karma. With implications of throwing shade at Gigi Hadid’s mom Yolanda Hadid, Waliyha Malik’s story read, “Karma comes after everyone eventually. You can’t get away with screwing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are. What goes around comes around. That’s how it works. Sooner or later the universe will serve you the revenge that you deserve.”

Waliyha also shared a post about letting the storm pass, as well as a quote from her brother’s 2016 memoir Zayn. The quote read, “I was always brought up to respect women. Both my parents instilled that in me, and in my experience women have been the most intelligent, peaceful and positive influences in my life.”

Talking about Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, the power couple has been in an on and off relationship since 2015. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, in September 2020. As per reports, as Zayn has entered a no contest plea to four charges of harassment filed by Yolanda Hadid, he is now sentenced by a Pennsylvania court to 360 days of probation, and to complete anger management and domestic violence programmes.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Chris Hemsworth Wasn’t Able To Fit In His Thor Costume As The Actor Put On Too Much Muscles

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube