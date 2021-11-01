Chris Hemsworth, aka the Hollywood hunk, is known for having a jaw-dropping physique that got too ripped for this Thor costume. The Australian actor has played the role of the Marvel superhero and carried the famous hammer for the first time in 2011 and since then has held the mantle high. Chris has appeared as Thor in several MCU films like Avengers: Endgame, Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and more.

Recently, the actor teased his fans by posting a photo that showed off his bulging biceps and popping veins for his upcoming film, Extraction 2. A buffed-up body is no surprise for the actor, as seen throughout his role as the superhero in the Marvel films. However, that became a problem once.

Costume designer Alexandra Byrne revealed that the filming of 2011’s Thor was jeopardised by Chris Hemsworth in the newly published book, The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chris was playing the role of the MCU’s God of Thunder for the very first time, for which he prepared by working out relentlessly.

However, as per one report, that exercise routine proved to be too good as Chris Hemsworth got more ripped than he was supposed to. The Extraction actor outgrew his initial costuming measurements, and without being able to fit into his Thor costume, the production was delayed, with Byrne and her team making the last minute alterations.

While appearing in the LA Times in 2011, Hemsworth spoke about the same and said, “I got the part and immediately started looking at the comic books, and the guy is 500 pounds or something and looks like Schwarzenegger. And I thought, ‘OK, I’m not gonna get to that’. But I have to get bigger.”

Chris continued, “[The filmmakers] kept saying, ‘Yeah, get as big as you can, as big as you can’. And then I came back right before Christmas, just before we started the movie, and had a final sort of camera test and put the costume on and within a couple of minutes, my hands started going numb.”

“And everyone was like, ‘Yeah, that’s not cool’. And I started getting pins and needles, and you’d touch the skin, and the blood wouldn’t return to that area so quick. And I thought, ‘OK, it doesn’t fit’,” Chris Hemsworth said.

