BTS has managed to capture the hearts of millions of fans through its songs, choreography and immense kindness. Recently, one of its members, J-Hope responded to a fan who jokingly proposed to him on Weverse.

Advertisement

We have just one word for his response – ‘Adorable’.

Advertisement

So talking about the whole situation, BTS‘ J-Hope who was busily replying to fan messages on the interactive platform ‘Weverse’ on Sunday came across a post of a fan who wanted him to marry her once she turns into an actor.

As translated by the Instagram handle BTS Weverse translation, the fangirl reached out to J-Hope and said, “Oppa my dream is to be an actor. If my dream comes true, marry me when you see me.” However, she added that she was joking and hoped he wishes her.

“Just a joke for saying marry me. Say ‘you did a great job’ to me,” she further added.

To this, the rapper responded by saying, “I hope you can be an awesome actor!!!” along with a few dynamite emojis and a fairy emoji.

Check out the post below:

The BTS member had the phones buzzing with notifications as he reacted to over 60 messages on Weverse.

Talking about the rapper, he has a massive net worth of $26 million, making him the highest-paid member of BTS. The singer was once spotted wearing a jacket worth $3531. For his song ‘Daydream’, he wore a Saint Laurent jacket which is estimated to cost around $4234. For the MTV Unplugged, he wore a Thom Browne outfit worth $4295.

Having an eye for shiny things, the BTS member was also seen wearing an Iris flower brooch from Ann Demeulemeester, which is worth $270. He also wore a $750 Gucci Mickey Mouse necklace and a Louis Vuitton Monogram Strass Charm necklace for $515.

Isn’t J-Hope the most awesome member of the whole group? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra As A Marvel Superhero? Eternals’ Richard Madden Thinks She Would Absolutely Nail It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube