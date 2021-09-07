Advertisement

The South Korean boy band BTS makes the headlines almost every other day, and why wouldn’t they? The group has reached heights in their career and set several milestones. The group, which was launched in 2013, consists of seven members Jin, Suga, J Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Their songs like Butter, Dynamite, Life Goes On, and more have topped the charts, while their albums and concerts have been always selling out.

The Bangtan Boys are also known for having a huge fanbase which is called BTS ARMY. Along with that, they have a massive social media presence. The official Instagram account of the band has over 48 million followers, while the platform is filled with a number of fan accounts.

That is not it! BTS also has a considerable number of subscribers and viewers on YouTube, which has made them a massive amount in only one year. After their debut in 2013, the boys used to post behind-the-scenes videos and vlogs on their YouTube channel. As per the reports, this helped BTS in connecting with ARMY.

On top of that, people from around the globe watch BTS videos, which break records all the time. Their songs Butter and Dynamite became songs with the most views within 24 hours. According to Forbes, the Bangtan Boys has earned a lot of money from YouTube this past year. Their channel has around 57 million subscribers and 109.3 billion views. Through their videos, they have earned around $16.4 million reportedly.

The group’s massive net worth is now estimated to be around $100 million by some reports. All the members of the group also have their individual net worth in millions. If that wasn’t enough, the band can make $500 to $2,500 for every 100,000 views on YouTube, as reported by Forbes. This could add up to $81,000 every single hour for their videos.

BTS keeps on setting new records and amazing their fans. BTS ARMY’s love towards the group is also quite visible. Recently, Jimin’s Chinese fanbase customized aeroplanes as a gift for the singer’s birthday in October. Read more on Koimoi!

