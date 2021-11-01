Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die has left China’s box office has been left stirred but not particularly shaken as the Chinese government has decided that there is no time for the audience to risk their health by keeping at least 13% of the theatres shut, as per the new report. The latest James Bond film has crossed the $600 million at the global box office.

Advertisement

The new 007 films, along with Tom Hardy’s Venom 2, are making the news for leading the October revenues, as the month was stacked up with high-budget movies, including Timothée Chalamet’s Dune.

Advertisement

According to Variety, the Maoyan ticketing platform data has stated that No Time to Die has managed to garner $28 million on the opening weekend. It has broken the record created by Dune with a $21 million China debut the week before. Daniel Craig’s film opened to $8 million, going higher than Dune again, whose opening day saw $6.45 million.

The higher box office numbers can be owed to the fact that the Chinese audience is familiar with the secret agent. However, when compared to before, the numbers of No Time to Die are still very low as the country has prompted the shutdown of more than 1,400 cinemas, including a smattering of theatres in Beijing.

As per one report, China’s draconian “Covid zero” approach to the pandemic could mean that the lockdown is likely to continue for some time. While talking about the Bond film, the ratings have proven that the audience has liked it as it has an 8.8 rating on the Maoyan app.

Moreover, No Time to Die has managed to slip past the film The Battle at Lake Changjin, which grossed $19 million in China. However, it has become the highest-grossing title of the year with making $857 million globally.

Must Read: Kit Harington On His Eternals Character: “I Hadn’t Heard Of It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube