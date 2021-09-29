Advertisement
Yesterday the world premiere of James Bond’s upcoming film ‘No Time To Die’ took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall. While the cast made a stunning red carpet appearance including Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek, what stole the show was Kate Middleton who appeared dressed as a goddess along with her husband Prince Williams.
Daniel’s film is the 25th edition in the James Bond series and well, it’s making headlines every now and then.
The official pictures of the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere are shared on James Bond 007’s official Instagram handle. Daniel Craig along with the cast of his upcoming film including Rami Malek and Ana de Armas walked the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall, London.
Daniel Craig and Rami Malek were seen wearing crisp tuxedo’s and looked at their stylish best. While Ana de Armas wore a customised thigh-high slit black Louis Vuitton gown. The gown had a plunging V neckline with chain straps embellished with rhinestones.
Ana paired her gown with Chopard’s diamond earrings and donned her signature bangs with minimal makeup.
But if we talk about the highlight of the ‘No Time To Die’ world premiere, it has to be Kate Middleton. She literally stole the show with her sheer golden Jenny Peckham gown and left everyone amused with her extraordinary choice!
In fact, Daniel Craig can be seen greeting the royal and complimenting her by saying, “You look jolly lovely!’
Take a look at the pictures here:
The Duchess of Cambridge meets James Bond himself, Daniel Craig!🤩
Look at those smiles!✨ pic.twitter.com/LEGL18MVSQ
— Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) September 28, 2021
Also, did we tell you that Billie Eilish performed the title track of ‘No Time To Die’ at the world premiere of Daniel Craig’s film? Take a glimpse of the same below:
Meanwhile, the Daniel starrer James Bond film releases on September 3, 2021.
