Yesterday the world premiere of James Bond’s upcoming film ‘No Time To Die’ took place at London’s Royal Albert Hall. While the cast made a stunning red carpet appearance including Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek, what stole the show was Kate Middleton who appeared dressed as a goddess along with her husband Prince Williams.

Daniel’s film is the 25th edition in the James Bond series and well, it’s making headlines every now and then.

The official pictures of the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere are shared on James Bond 007’s official Instagram handle. Daniel Craig along with the cast of his upcoming film including Rami Malek and Ana de Armas walked the red carpet at Royal Albert Hall, London.