Henry Cavill as James Bond trends on Twitter after the producers offer an update on the casting of the next Bond. We know we are getting close to the release date of Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die as stars gathered in London for the world premiere of the 007 flick, which was broadcasted on Facebook. It was the last time fans saw Craig on her majesty’s secret service.

The creators want to continue the franchise for which they need the perfect candidate. Even though No Time to Die is yet to be released in theatres, rumours of who is going to be next Bond are already making the news.

Barbara Broccoli, the producer of the film, addressed people about the future of the film series. As per the reports, she has not only ruled out the possibility of a woman playing the role she has also said that the current 007 film is the only thing on her mind. Broccoli further said that there has been no official discussion on who will be the next James Bond, and the casting won’t begin until sometime in 2022. However, fans cannot stop talking about Henry Cavill.

The Witcher actor has been trending on social media after the announcement by Barbara Broccoli. Henry Cavill as James Bond can make sense as the actor came down to the final two options when Daniel Craig was hired as 007 for Casino Royale. It is not just the fans who want to see the Man of Steel actor as the secret agent, but even Cavill has expressed his interest in playing the character several times.

During an interview with GQ, Cavill said, “If Barbara and Mike (co-producer Michael G. Wilson) were interested in that, I would absolutely jump at the opportunity. At this stage, it’s all up in the air. We’ll see what happens. But yes, I would love to play Bond, it would be very, very exciting.” Maybe the fans are showing interest in Cavill as even he is ready to grab the opportunity.

Check out some tweets here:

There's no other. No Idris Elba, No TomHardy and absolutly not a woman. Henry Cavill has the look and the personality of the future great Bond ! Well… maybe too Michael Fassbender… — Wbeimar MG (@wmgwmg_1) September 28, 2021

#JamesBond– I’m just saying, Henry Cavill is now just as old as Daniel Craig was when he was cast in Casino Royale. pic.twitter.com/w1cBEILysv — Hector Navarro (@imhectornavarro) September 27, 2021

Henry Cavill's Man from U.N.C.L.E role was all I needed to give my James Bond nod. Daniel Craig has been immense as a fierce combative James Bond, but it's time we get back the Sex appeal dishing, Panties dropping, Charming and beautifully built chauvinistic Mr Bond. pic.twitter.com/9CChFPa35q — ToluSpinn (@SpinnMovieSpot) September 28, 2021

Honestly tho, If they’re recasting James Bond next year, Just Give me a Nolan directed Trilogy with Henry Cavill as 007.

That’d be perfect. #JamesBond pic.twitter.com/pxeL25Hqgl — Toxic internet Trash. (@Internet_Trash) September 29, 2021

Imagine Henry Cavill saying Bond, James Bond!🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/U7GX7OQu7Y — Not a DC Fan till Mid 2022 (@MishterPat) September 27, 2021

It is clear from these tweets and the rest that fans want to see the Man from U.N.C.L.E star Henry Cavill as their next James Bond. However, as Broccoli announced, the casting search won’t begin until next year, all that we can do is wait.

