Taylor Swift Channels Her Inner Princess Diana In The Famous 'Revenge Dress' - Yayy Or Nayy?

Pop sensation Taylor Swift has lately been promoting her new album, Red (Taylor’s Version), which hit the market on November 12, 2021. A few hours before the album’s official release, the singer appeared on a popular talk show starring Seth Meyers and her choice of clothing has left her fans stunned and proud. She was spotted donning a new version of Princess Diana’s ‘Revenge Dress’, carefully pairing it with minimum accessories and light makeup.

For the unversed, Princess Diana wore a stunning black evening gown on June 29, 1994, right after her ex-husband, Prince Charles, publicly confessed to cheating on her. The black silk dress was designed by Christina Stambolian and was owned by Diana for over three years before she decided to wear it. Her appearance before the paparazzi was barely thirty seconds long but the overall look was so iconic that it left a deep imprint on the fashion industry.

Princess Diana’s bodycon ‘Revenge Dress’ had a short-sleeve off-shoulder pattern that effortlessly flaunted her well-toned body. It had a long and free tail on the right side which gave the outfit a royal and glamourous look. She paired the dress with a choker-style pearl necklace which stood in contrast with the black colour of the garment. Princess Diana’s sheer stockings, matching short heels and clutch also gave the look an added effect.

In Taylor Swift’s most recent appearance, she was seen wearing a similar short black dress and it looks like a well-calculated choice. The dress had long black sleeves, contrary to the original ‘Revenge Dress’ and was paired with a stone studded belt around her waist. Taylor added a set of short statement earrings in accessories, keeping it simple yet elegant. The Bad Blood singer also opted for a pair of plain black stilettos which had a pinch of bling around the straps.

Taylor Swift has been on a re-recording spree ever since she left the Big Machine label after a heated conflict with the head, Scott Borchetta. Her previous re-recorded album, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) released in April 2021 and Red is another addition to the category. The new versions of her songs like Red, State of Grace, and Treacherous, have already been receiving raving reviews, making them soar through the charts.

