Tom Holland has shared advice for his replacement as Spider-Man and has promised to help them pick up the character. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is filled with several superheroes whom fans adore, be it Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man or Chris Evans‘ Captain America. Holland, who took up the role of the spidey superhero in Civil War, has since then appeared in several films, including Avengers: Endgame.

Advertisement

He also had his standalone films in which he plays the role of Peter Parker, alongside Zendaya as MJ. Holland’s probable last movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, as the superhero is about to hit the theatres.

Advertisement

As there is still a month to go, the creators have revealed that there have been several leaks and spoilers by people. The biggest one is that Tom Holland, along with the actors who have played the role of Spider-Man before, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, will all be in one frame, including Daredevil.

Amongst the news about the spoilers, Tom Holland, who is preparing to pass on the torch, has spoken to Total Film about how he would like to help his replacement as Spider-Man. The actor spoke about passing on the mantle to the next star who will take up the Marvel role. “When they cast the young kid in Spider-Man to replace me, whether it’s next year or in five years, I’ll take it upon myself to teach them about the responsibilities of being Spider-Man,” he said.

“Because it’s huge. It’s absolutely huge. Every time you walk outside that door, you’re representing Spider-Man. It’s tough. It’s taxing sometimes. Because sometimes you just want to go to a pub and get absolutely wasted, and not have to worry about the ramifications of the public scrutiny of: ‘Oh my God, what do you mean you got drunk?'” Holland added.

Tom Holland added, “When you meet these young kids, and they’re at the age where they can’t really figure out whether it’s real or not, it’s so exciting. I always do the accent and chat to them. It’s really fun. And it’s a responsibility I’ve really loved carrying. But, when someone else takes my place, I will be sure to give them some advice about how to deal with it and give them my number, and basically say, ‘Whenever you need me, mate, I’m here.'”

Must Read: Henry Cavill Back As Superman In Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam For A Showdown? ‘The Rock’ Says He Has Already Envisioned This!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube