Henry Cavill is one of the most sought after actors in Hollywood as we speak. With a kitty full of confirmed projects ranging from fantasy dramas to period sagas to action entertainers, he is also a part of innumerable speculations. Having been in the headlines for the snub he faced in the DCEU with JJ Abrams announcing the Superman Reboot, the Witcher star soon became a part of the rumour that said he is being approached to play Captain Britain by the Marvel Bosses.

If you have joined the party late, several times over the past many months, Cavill has been associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and said that is about to enter the house of Iron Man. The reports had that he will play the yet to be introduced Captain Britain and give him a new life. But over the past few months the rumour mill went dry and there were no updates on this one.

But to our collective surprise now, Henry Cavill himself has decided to address the rumour. And wait, he is not dismissing the idea, rather he is hinting across how he wants Captain Britain’s version played by him should be like. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

In his latest The Hollywood Reporter interview, Henry Cavill was quite candid and unfiltered. The star also acknowledged the fact that he knows the Internet says that he is about to become Captain Britain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But he is one condition to play the character. He wants Cap Britain to be modernised like they did for Captain America.

Henry Cavill said, “I’m never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else […] because everyone’s doing such an amazing job. However, I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernized version of that — like the way they modernized Captain America. There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British.”

