Khloe Kardashian has lately been the talk of the town, ever since the news about her ex, Tristian Thompson’s third child surfaced on social media. She has mostly tried to keep herself away from the drama with several reports suggesting that she is only focusing on co-parenting with him at the moment. In the most recent development, the reality star received a bouquet of beautiful flowers from Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

For the unversed, Tristian Thompson had admitted cheating on Khloe on his 30th birthday this year, with his personal trainer Maralee Nichols. Tristian stated that the two had s*x on his birthday and that was the only time they got intimate with each other. However, Nichols’ lawyers argue that their relationship began five months prior to his birthday and even continued for a few months after Nichols’ pregnancy.

Maralee Nichols filed a case against Tristian Thompson asking him to cover reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth. She has been fighting for full custody of their son who was born last week and believes that Tristian can be given visitation rights.

According to a report by People magazine, Khloe Kardashian has been having a difficult time digesting the pregnancy and cheating news. A source close to the reality star revealed, “Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again. She just can’t believe that he is going to be a dad again.” It is a bad situation for her and she is reportedly trying her best to keep herself away from all the noise.

Amidst all the drama, Khloe Kardashian shared a story on her Instagram, revealing the stunning flowers sent by close friend Scott Disick. She posted a picture of the white and pink bouquet and added a short note that said, “I Love you @letthelordbewithyou thank you”.

Tristian Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have been in an on-and-off relationship for quite some time now. Despite his cheating revelations in the past, Khloe had been giving him multiple chances and the Jenner-Kardashian family was also treating the NBA star well. He is also the father of Khloe’s child, True, and already has a son with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

