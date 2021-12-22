Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has been churning in huge numbers since it has hit the theatres. His third standalone film as the wall-crawling superhero has opened to spectacular weekend and has become the second highest-grossing film, just below Avengers: Endgame, with collecting $600.93 million, as per the latest reports.

Advertisement

It is remarkable, especially considering that the film made these numbers during the pandemic. However, it is not a surprise that each Marvel’s Spider-Man film has earned so much. The previous two standalone films of Holland also did well at the box office and amongst the audience.

Advertisement

As per the reports online, the 2017 film Spider-Man: Homecoming earned around $880 million worldwide, while Spider-Man: Far From Home, which had Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, earned a whopping $1.1 billion worldwide. However, now the latest movie is on its way to breaking the records. Tom Holland’s Spidey has also been featured in Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

All of these movies have earned big at the box office, especially both the Avengers films. Keeping in mind all of that, it is safe to assume that Tom Holland also received a hefty amount for all the movies. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor earned $250,000 for his role in Chris Evans’ Civil War and $500,000, along with bonuses of $1.5 million for Homecoming.

For his role as the Spidey superhero in Endgame and Infinity War, the actor reportedly made around $3 million each. It was also later said that the actor’s salary was spiked, making him an average of $4-5 million for his standalone films. Recently, it was also reported that Holland has asked for a further pay hike to re-enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to WeGotThisCovered, the amount is said to be $20 million! If we take into consideration how enormous Spider-Man: No Way Home is becoming, along with Tom Holland asking for a pay hike, it is obvious that the actor will be taking home probably his highest salary as the Spidey superhero ever.

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office (India): Tom Holland Starrer Is Quite Good On Tuesday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube