The Batman that finally is gearing up for a release after what seems like forever, is definitely one of the most anticipated movies in recent time. Set outside the DCEU realm in its own darker place, the movie brings Robert Pattinson to the superhero universe. Helmed by Matt Reeves there is a lot riding on the able back of the drama that explores a never seen before episode of the Cape Crusader’s life. But no one can ever deny the fact that the spirit of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy is always hovering over this one.

What began in 2005 with Batman Begins, became a robust phenomenon by the time The Dark Knight Rises was released for the world in 2013. Christopher Nolan had by then given the fans of the iconic superhero a trilogy that paid the homage of a top-level and was perfectly made. Till date, no other Batman movie is said to be even close to the three Nolan made and they are considered to be masterclasses sitting in their own separate realm.

The Batman now that stars Robert Pattinson as the titular hero, ventures into his early years of becoming the Cape Crusader. The comparisons between the two are inevitable and there is no way one can ignore them. But that is not the main concern for producer Dylan Clark. Rather he has challenged Christopher Nolan that they will beat him this time.

Talking to Empire, the producer of The Batman, revealed that he has directly told Christopher Nolan that they are trying to be the best Batman ever made. “I’ve said this to Chris Nolan directly: ‘Look, we’re trying to be the best Batman ever made, and we’re going to try to beat you’,” he says. He further spoke on Matt Reeves approach to the film. “Matt is interested in pushing this character to his emotional depths and shaking him to his core,” says Clark.

Meanwhile, talking to the same portal, The Batman star Robert Pattinson has spoken about his future in the DCEU. He says he has kind of made a map and would live to explore Bruce’s psychology. “I’ve made a kind of map for where Bruce’s psychology would grow over two more movies,” he shared. “I would love to do it. As the first standalone Batman in ten years, the hope is we can lay a foundation that you can build stories upon.”

