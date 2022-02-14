Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) is still bringing in some numbers despite Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do has arrived in theatres. It is expected to end its run at 110 crores. Let’s take a look at how much profit the film has made, as per the latest collection update.

Released on 17th December 2020, the film will soon complete its 2 months’ run in theatres. It will probably wrap up after Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi arrives on 25th February. But until then, Allu Arjun starrer is chipping in numbers, resulting in big returns for the makers. As per the last box office update, a collection of 106 crores has been registered for the Hindi version.

Reportedly, Pushpa (Hindi) was theatrically sold at 20 crores. So if we calculate, returns of 86 crores have been made. If we calculate that in the percentage, a profit of 430% has been made, which is really HUGE! Click here to visit the Profitable Films table and know more.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Fahaadh Faasil and others in key roles. The sequel is expected to go on floors in March and is eyeing a release in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun spoke about Pushpa 2 while talking to Pinkvilla. He said, “Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I am believing that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best.”

Allu even added that a lot of things will be tweaked in part 2, to make it a much bigger and better experience.

