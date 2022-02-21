Vijay Deverakonda is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors of the Telugu film industry who will soon be seen making his Bollywood debut with Puri Jagannadh’s next. The actor rose to fame with movies like Arjun Reddy and NOTA and is now one of the biggest superstars of South India. He has previously been in the news for alleged romantic relationship with Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna and the latest reports now suggest that they will soon be tying the knot.

For the unversed, rumours about Vijay and Rashmika’s relationship have been all over the internet for the last few months. They were previously spotted spending some quality time together at a restaurant in the city and fans were almost convinced that they were out on a date. The alleged couple is also a hit on-screen jodi as they have worked together in romantic films like Dear Comrade and Geeta Govindam.

According to a recent report by Bollywood Life, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are planning to take their relationship one step further this year. Several rumours suggest that the couple will get married before the end of 2022 and are currently focusing on the professional part of their lives. There is no confirmation from either of the parties so looks like the fans will have to wait and find out if the wedding is actually happening in a few months or not.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of Liger which is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s banner, Dharma Productions. The movie also stars Ananya Panday in the lead role and its teaser has already created a lot of buzz on the internet. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, will also be making her Bollywood debut with Mission Manju, opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra. She also plays a key role in Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta’s next, titled Goodbye.

