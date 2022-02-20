Prabhas is on a roll with his kitty being full with some amazing biggies. Out of his exciting lined-up movies, Salaar is amongst the most hyped projects. It is helmed by KGF maker Prashanth Neel, so the buzz is expectedly very high. Now, we have got some interesting details about the film and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

Before the pandemic could hit the world, Prashanth Neel had announced his actioner with the Darling star. Booked for 14th April 2022 (which isn’t happening anyway), the film is one of the big-budgeted in the Telugu and Kannada film industry (as it’s being shot in Kannada and Telugu simultaneously).

Advertisement

Now, if the reports are to be believed, Salaar is riding on a budget of 200 crores. Yes, you read that right! Out of this huge budget, Prabhas is said to be taking away a huge chunk of amount. A few days back, we have heard that the film is being made in a two-part franchise, just like Allu Arjun’s Pushpa. The news, however, is yet to be officially confirmed.

Apart from Prabhas, Salaar stars Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. It will theatrically release in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

Earlier, the film was announced to release on 14th April 2022. But as we all know, Covid struck more than twice and Prashanth Neel’s own KGF Chapter 2 got pushed to 14th April. So, as of now, it’s clear that Salaar isn’t releasing on its announced date. The official announcement of a new release date is expected soon.

Meanwhile, last year, one video from the shoot was leaked. In it, Prabhas was shooting for an intense action scene, with a gun in his hand. The actor was raining bullets on his opponents, which indicates this shot is for an action scene. Fans had expressed their disappointment over the leak and urged makers to take extra precautions to avoid leaks.

Must Read: Pushpa (Hindi) Box Office: Shines By Beating Blockbusters Like Tanhaji & Baahubali 2, Is Now 2nd Highest Week 9 Grosser

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube