Rashmika Mandanna has been a big name in Tollywood since years now. But the actress has also gained PAN India popularity with the success of Pushpa. The film starred her alongside Allu Arjun and the duo was loved by fans. The beauty is now opening up about marriage plans. Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

For the longest time, there have been rumours that Rashmika is dating Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda. The duo visits the same gym in Mumbai, as well as, Hyderabad. If that isn’t enough, they reportedly rang in the New Year’s together in Goa. Their dinner date in December was another hint that fans couldn’t miss out on.

Advertisement

However, neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Rashmika Mandanna has ever confirmed the dating rumours. But amidst it all, the Dear Comrade actress breaks silence on her idea of love. She told India Today, “For me, love is when you give each other respect, time, and when you feel secure. It is difficult to describe love because it is all about feelings. Love works only when it’s both ways, not just one.”

When asked about her marriage plans, Rashmika Mandanna continued, “I don’t know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven’t given it a thought. But having said that, you should be someone who makes you comfortable.”

Well, this will make it hard for anyone to believe that Rashmika is in a relationship. Isn’t it? Truth is something that only time will tell.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. The actress also has Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Speaks For The First Time Post Splitting With Dhanush: “Whatever Is Meant For Us Will Come To Us”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube