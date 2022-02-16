Beast: Arabic Kuthu Ft Thalapathy Vijay & Pooja Hegde Sets Internet Fire With 20 Million Views In A Day

Advertisement
Set to tune by Anirudh, who also has sung the peppy number along with Jonita Gandhi, the song has lyrics actor Sivakarthikeyan.
Advertisement
The foot-tapping number seems to be shattering records on the Internet.
Trending
In fact, the song garnered, phenomenal 4.5 lakh views, with over 1.75 lakh people giving it the thumbs-up sign within just seven minutes of being released.
Sun Pictures, which is producing the much-awaited film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. It said, “It’s 20M views in real-time now!”
Director Nelson, while sharing the video link on Monday evening, tweeted, “‘Arabic Kuthu’ here it is … Thank you Sivakartikeyan for the cool and jolly lyrics. Rock star Anirudh-superb stuff.Super cool Pooja Hegde. Dashing Thalapathy Vijay sir.”
Must Read: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Speaks For The First Time Post Splitting With Dhanush: “Whatever Is Meant For Us Will Come To Us”
Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement.
Advertisement