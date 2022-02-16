Beast: Arabic Kuthu Ft Thalapathy Vijay & Pooja Hegde Sets Internet Fire With 20 Million Views In A Day

‘Arabic Kuthu’, the first single from director Nelson’s eagerly-awaited action entertainer, ‘Beast’, featuring actor Vijay in the lead, has garnered a whopping 20 million views within just a day of being released on YouTube.

Advertisement

Set to tune by Anirudh, who also has sung the peppy number along with Jonita Gandhi, the song has lyrics actor Sivakarthikeyan.

Advertisement

The foot-tapping number seems to be shattering records on the Internet.

In fact, the song garnered, phenomenal 4.5 lakh views, with over 1.75 lakh people giving it the thumbs-up sign within just seven minutes of being released.

Sun Pictures, which is producing the much-awaited film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. It said, “It’s 20M views in real-time now!”

Director Nelson, while sharing the video link on Monday evening, tweeted, “‘Arabic Kuthu’ here it is … Thank you Sivakartikeyan for the cool and jolly lyrics. Rock star Anirudh-superb stuff.Super cool Pooja Hegde. Dashing Thalapathy Vijay sir.”

Must Read: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Speaks For The First Time Post Splitting With Dhanush: “Whatever Is Meant For Us Will Come To Us”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube