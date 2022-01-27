American Pop idol Miley Cyrus is one of the most successful and loved singers all around the world. Apart from her mesmerizing voice and cheerful nature, the singer is well known for her charismatic appeal on the stage. While currently, she’s a super hit in the pop industry, did you know Miley’s first job was to collect bras and panties from her father Billy Ray Cyrus’s concerts?

Advertisement

For the unversed, the singer before arriving in the pop business was famously known for the lead role in the sitcom Hanna Montana. The show revolves around her character who leads a double life of an average teenage girl and a super pop ideal.

Advertisement

Coming back to our topic, it so happened that even before working in the sitcom, as a young girl, Miley Cyrus still had ways some smart ways to earn some pocket money. At the time, her father, Billy Ray Cyrus was a huge success in the pop industry and fans would literally throw themselves at him. The fans went to such heights, that at times female fans would just throw their bras and panties on the stage. During those days, little Miley was asked to collect the bras and panties of the stage in exchange for some pocket money.

In an old interview with Rolling Stone, Miley Cyrus herself revealed that she was tasked to collect the bras and panties thrown on the stage by her father. The singer confessed “I’d really get a big one and be like, ‘Dad! I found your biggest fan!” It was also revealed that she used to get paid $10 by her father for the work.

Meanwhile, the singer/actress has come a long way since her sitcom Hannah Montana. She is also known for starring in the show Black Mirror, in the role of Ashley O. The show came out in 2011 and branched out for 5 seasons. She also had a cameo in one of MCU’s productions as well. Cyrus provided her voice to the robot Mainframe in the credit scene for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Talking about her singing career Miley Cryus’ last release was the album Plastic Hearts, which came out in 2020. The album is comprised of songs like Gimme What I Want, WTF Do I Know, Prisoner, and many more.

For more such amazing throwback stories, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Johnny Depp Roars ‘Never Fear Truth’ In The 1st Picture Shared 11 Months After Amber Heard Controversy, Close To 2 Million People React!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube