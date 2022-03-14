The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been prepping to bring in the bluntest and humorous superhero in their realm. It is none other than Deadpool played by Ryan Reynolds. It was in 2019 that it was confirmed that the Merc With The Mouth will now be under Marvel’s umbrella and not Sony’s. Ever since the anticipation for the project is at its all-time high. But the cameras haven’t rolled on it until now.

Advertisement

The wait certainly has become unbearable and Ryan most recently talking about it has only made it difficult. But when do the cameras roll on the much-awaited movie? Well, Director Shawn Levy says not so soon. Yes, you read that right. Shawn who is now marinating in the appreciation The Adam Project (also starring Ryan Reynolds) is receiving, has now opened up on Deadpool 3.

Advertisement

Levy reacting to a tweet that seemed like speculation has confirmed that Deadpool 3 doesn’t go on floors this year (2022) and the same wait just got extended. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Steven Weintraub on his Twitter handle wrote, “Reminder @ShawnLevyDirect is prepping his upcoming @netflix limited series ‘All the Light You Cannot See’ in Europe and hasn’t started filming yet. I don’t see how #Deadpool3 is shooting this year. He’s also heavily involved in #StrangerThings so his sch is busy.” He added, “But I’d wager good money #deadpool is filming next year.”

The tweet reached Deadpool 3 maker who decided to confirm everything written in the Tweet and wrote, “All very true. Cannot wait to rest when I’m dead . Till then, though: let’s GOOOOO!” Check the tweet right below.

All very true. Cannot wait to rest when I’m dead . Till then, though: let’s GOOOOO! https://t.co/NiKbwewAzp — Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) March 12, 2022

However, Ryan Reynolds most recently as per Comicbook also spoke about when Deadpool 3 is happening. He said, “We pretty much talk about everything, but I’ll say this about that particular subject is I’ll have a batch of updates on that sooner rather than later, I hope. So I’ll be able to get into stuff about Deadpool a little bit more clearly and definitively down the road.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Daniel Radcliffe Breaks Silence On Turning Wolverine, Wants Marvel To Prove Him Wrong & Says “…From Hugh Jackman To Me?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube