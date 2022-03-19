American actor Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the celebrated stars in Hollywood. He is well known for his films like Titanic, Revenant, The Wolf of Wall Street, Inception, The Departed and many more. While he is a terrific actor, he once expressed his interest in playing the role of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For the unversed, the Oscar-winning actor was born in Los Angeles. He has German and Italian roots, but his maternal grandmother, Yelena Smirnova, was a native of Odessa, Ukraine. Back in 2016, the actor was promoting his film The Revenant.

At this time, Leonardo DiCaprio mooted the possibility of taking on his grandest role of Russian president Vladimir Putin. As reported by The Guardian the actor described the controversial leader as “very, very, very interesting” and added, “I would love to play him,” while speaking to Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

The Titanic actor said, “I think there should be more films about Russian history because it has many stories worthy of Shakespeare. That is fascinating for an actor. Lenin also would be an interesting role. I would like also to star as Rasputin.”

Leonardo DiCarpio and Vladimir Putin met in 2010 at a conference on the endangered Siberian tiger in St Petersburg. During this time, the Russian leader, who was prime minister at the time, called the actor a “muzhik”, meaning “real man”, for completing his journey to St Petersburg despite a number of difficulties.

Leo‘s first plane was forced to make an emergency landing in New York and his second flight ended up detouring to Helsinki due to strong winds. Citing this, Vladimir Putin said, “I would like to thank you for coming despite all the obstacles. A person with less stable nerves could have decided against coming, could have read it as a sign – that it was not worth going.”

