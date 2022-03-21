Rihanna is one of the most popular Popstar in the international music industry. She is well known for songs like ‘Diamonds’, ‘Rude Boy’, ‘Only Girl (In the World)’, ‘What’s My Name?’ to name a few. She has a massive fan following throughout the world.

RiRi is loved for her humanitarian efforts and helps raise money for less fortunate people besides her own charity. There are many facets of the pop star and one of them being her undying love for tattoos. She has 21 known tattoos all over her body – from head to ankles. However, not many know that she has a Sanskrit tattoo inspired by the holy text of Bhagavad Gita.

Back in 2009, Rihanna grabbed the spotlight for her Sanskrit tattoo which was supposed to be quoted from Sanatana Dharma that translated to ‘forgiveness, honesty, suppression and control’. However, Australian Sanskrit expert Mark Fielden pointed out that the text is misspelt and wrongly translated to ‘long-suffering, truthfulness, self-restraint, inward calm, fear and fearlessness’. The said tattoo is on her hip and the artwork has been done by New York artist BangBang.

During a conversation with Hollywood Life, “Umbrella” hitmaker explained her love for the ink. She said, “I like hanging out in tattoo shops. I am so intrigued by tattoos. It’s an entire culture, and I study it. Sometimes I go with friends, or just by myself. I get bum-rushed, but I don’t care. I don’t take security.”

Rihanna also has a tattoo that is on her right shoulder blade and it has a special meaning to her. It reads, “Never a failure, always a lesson.” Interestingly, it is inked backwards. Talking about it to Access Hollywood, she said, “That’s my motto for life. “I did it backwards so I could read it to myself in the mirror.”

Currently, the Grammy award-winning musician is making headlines for her pregnancy. She has been flaunting her baby bump as she went shopping. Back in January this year, she announced that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

