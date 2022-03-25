The Batman's Joker Full Face Revealed In A New Deleted Scene
The Batman’s Joker Revealed In A 5-Minutes Deleted Scene(Photo Credit: Still From Movie)

The Batman’s Joker’s face is revealed in a new deleted scene from the Robert Pattinson starrer. Everyone who has watched the latest DC flick would know that at the end, we are introduced to the Clown Prince of Crime. However, fans only get to see a glimpse of him while he is talking to Paul Dano’s Riddler in Arkham Asylum.

Advertisement

Played by Barry Keoghan, the little cameo at the end kept the moviegoers on their toes, making the DC fans want more on Keoghan’s Arthur Fleck. Maybe, if we do get a sequel to Rob’s iteration as the Caped Crusader, we can get to watch him fight the villain.

Advertisement

But it seems like fans didn’t have to wait long to have a look at Barry Keoghan’s Joker from The Batman as Warner Bros has released a deleted scene from the movie. The video sees Robert Pattinson’s titular character meeting the villain at the Arkham Asylum for a menacing conversation. The somewhat curved stance, with a hunched back, a slow, mean full walk, and of course the crooked smile, Barry’s version of the Crown Prince looks like a nightmare.

After the 5-minutes-long video was released, The Batman fans took to Twitter to react to the clip.

“Barry’s Joker is terrifying. He’s so unhinged I love it. Definitely want to see more,” wrote one user while reacting to it. “I love when directors have new takes on a character and this just reinforces that opinion. This looks really good and scary. Why was it cut???” wrote another.

Check out a few more reactions on The Batman’s Joker here:

 

Barry Keoghan took to his Twitter to react to the deleted scenes from the Robert Pattinson starrer as well. “Honestly, I am stuck for words, but I am very very BLESSED to play this role after the AMAZING AMAZING Actors before me. Here’s my version. Enjoy,” he wrote while sharing the clip.

In even less than a month, The Batman has been able to break several box office records. The Robert Pattinson starrer is heading to its fourth weekend, while still reigning the box office. It has made $609,390,237 globally as of now.

Must Read: When Priyanka Chopra’s Hubby Nick Jonas Opened Up About Losing His Virginity & One Thing He Would Change About It

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out