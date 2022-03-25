The Batman’s Joker’s face is revealed in a new deleted scene from the Robert Pattinson starrer. Everyone who has watched the latest DC flick would know that at the end, we are introduced to the Clown Prince of Crime. However, fans only get to see a glimpse of him while he is talking to Paul Dano’s Riddler in Arkham Asylum.

Played by Barry Keoghan, the little cameo at the end kept the moviegoers on their toes, making the DC fans want more on Keoghan’s Arthur Fleck. Maybe, if we do get a sequel to Rob’s iteration as the Caped Crusader, we can get to watch him fight the villain.

But it seems like fans didn’t have to wait long to have a look at Barry Keoghan’s Joker from The Batman as Warner Bros has released a deleted scene from the movie. The video sees Robert Pattinson’s titular character meeting the villain at the Arkham Asylum for a menacing conversation. The somewhat curved stance, with a hunched back, a slow, mean full walk, and of course the crooked smile, Barry’s version of the Crown Prince looks like a nightmare.

After the 5-minutes-long video was released, The Batman fans took to Twitter to react to the clip.

“Barry’s Joker is terrifying. He’s so unhinged I love it. Definitely want to see more,” wrote one user while reacting to it. “I love when directors have new takes on a character and this just reinforces that opinion. This looks really good and scary. Why was it cut???” wrote another.

Check out a few more reactions on The Batman’s Joker here:

BARRY KEOGHAN AS JOKER IN THE BATMAN DELETED SCENE pic.twitter.com/s230ZFMAjo — susie | HANNAH DAY (@pauldanod) March 24, 2022

Dude this #TheBatman shot with The Joker laughing in the Batman is incredible🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/bZ8Gj8rFVF — Robby Knuckles (@Bobbert_Whitt) March 25, 2022

As much as i don't really wanna see Joker in The Batman sequels. The deleted scene did show a pretty great performance and the dynamic between him and Batman was good. Plus that design is hella crazy. I kinda love it. pic.twitter.com/V8OVZ1j9VD — Ashley💖|TheBatFamily 🦇 (@TheBat_Family) March 24, 2022

I am digging Barry’s Joker design in the Batman ngl pic.twitter.com/9wPomwD6ku — Joe (@hzjoetv) March 24, 2022

BRUHHH They said he hasn't even become The Joker yet.. Already looking like he's been through hell & back. 💀 I'm guessing there will be changes to clean up the look but this showed us how rough life was prior. I also really like the twist that he has a past with BM. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/TiyHr8x0MO — Ryōmen D. Sukuna ~ Shadz (@ShadzMangaOnly) March 25, 2022

Barry Keoghan took to his Twitter to react to the deleted scenes from the Robert Pattinson starrer as well. “Honestly, I am stuck for words, but I am very very BLESSED to play this role after the AMAZING AMAZING Actors before me. Here’s my version. Enjoy,” he wrote while sharing the clip.

In even less than a month, The Batman has been able to break several box office records. The Robert Pattinson starrer is heading to its fourth weekend, while still reigning the box office. It has made $609,390,237 globally as of now.

