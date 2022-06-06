Rihanna is a boss when it comes to setting standards and creating new trends. The singer is almost always in the news either for her hit music or for the way she carries herself. One of the many qualities of the singer that her fans absolutely adore is her unfiltered attitude which is also one of the reasons why she is at the butt of controversies every once in a while. Back in 2013, she was at the epitome of drama when she threw her best pal Katy Perry a divorce party even though it wasn’t even a famous concept then.

For the unversed, Riri has been away from the limelight ever since she gave birth to a baby boy with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. She was surrounded by gossip before the delivery happened and the most prominent one was a rumour that suggested A$AP cheated on her while she was carrying their child. Even though neither of the two celebrities confirmed or denied the news, it was assumed that all of it is a hoax as the couple was spotted having a romantic moment in Barbados just a few days later.

According to a report by Daily Mail, in 2013, when Katy Perry ended her 14-month marriage with Russell Brand, Rihanna took it upon herself to celebrate the new phase of her friend’s life. Above that, the two singers and a few of their girlfriends even got gold leaf manicures done, the one that involves paint worth £1500 (₹146215.73) per bottle.

“It was a light-hearted way of getting Katy to cheer up a bit after the past few months of messiness.”, a source close to the development told the same publication.

“Rihanna laid on magnums of champagne and kept the shots flowing while the girls had their gold manis”, they further added.

