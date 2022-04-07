Anna Kendrick is a popular American actor who has left a deep imprint on the global audience through her movies over the years. She is well-known for playing the lead role in the Pitch Perfect series and a supporting role in the Twilight series. In the year 2014, the actress had spoken to the media about a special yet slightly explicit moment she shared with singer Katy Perry and she even seemed extremely elated about it.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Anna was last seen playing a lead role in the sci-fi thriller film Stowaway. The movie was directed by Joe Penna and hit the theatres in June 2021. Apart from her, the movie also featured actors like Daniel Dae Kim, Toni Collette, and Shamier Anderson in key roles.

Advertisement

As per E-News, in a conversation with Conan O’Brien on his TBS show Conan, Anna Kendrick elaborated on a wild night she had at the Grammy Awards and said, “Katy Perry finger-banged my cleavage. It was a weird night.” Talking about the dress she was wearing that day, she jokingly added, “I was kind of asking for it. If nobody had done it, I would’ve been a little sad. And she’s aggressive. I like it”

Anna Kendrick also shed some light on how she met Beyonce and Jay-Z at the event. “I know everybody is, but I’m totally obsessed with Beyoncé. I walked past Beyoncé at one point, and because I’m not worthy I didn’t look at her. We did make a detour down the front just to walk past Beyoncé: ‘We’ll just walk past her and get some of her aura.’ We walked past and my friend was like, ‘Dude, she was motioning to you and you just walked past her!’ And I panicked. I mean, I didn’t know quite what to do, but I thought, ‘Once in a lifetime, just do it.’ I went back and I was like, ‘I’m so sorry to do this, I just wanted to meet you. You’re such an inspiration.’ And she stood up—she was so nice—and she points to Jay Z and was like, ‘Oh, we just watched you on the Kennedy Center Honors. You were so great. You were so cute in your little red dress.’”

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Hollywood

Must Read: Khloe Kardashian Ends Any Hopes Of Reconciliation With Ex Tristan Thompson: “Just Not The Guy For Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube