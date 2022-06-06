BTS has been all over the news since the beginning of this year and only some of it has been related to their music. As the band is gearing up for the release of their next album Proof, there has been a lot of speculation about what to expect from the upcoming venture. Amidst all of this chatter, singer Charlie Puth recently dropped the collab bomb that BTS X Puth is happening soon! Read on to know how fans drew comparisons between him and the boyband leader RM!

For the unversed, Bangtan Boys have lately been in the news for their meet up with President Joe Biden at the White House. They were officially there to discuss rampant hate crimes that happen against Asians in the country and their speech was a total hit, to say the least. A golden moment from the event was when POTUS decided to play Butter to make the boys feel like they are at ‘home’.

In a recent turn of events, singer Charlie Puth attended KIIS FM Wango Tango 2022 and was asked about collaborating with BTS in the future. As a response, Charlie said, “I heard that too, and everybody in my camp doesn’t know the date it comes out, we legitimately have no idea the day it comes out, we do, but we just figured it out.”

When the interviewer tried to confirm if the collab was happening, Charlie Puth was seen making a face, clearly implying that it had slipped out of his mouth.

What caught BTS ARMYs attention, however, was the fact that Charlie Puth pulled off a Namjoon moment with this revelation. As fans are aware that Namjoon, aka RM is known to spoil little details about BTS and it is an inside joke that ARMYs can never get over. Here’s a look at what else is being said about the hilarious Puth moment.

