Amber Heard is going through a tough time as she lost the defamation battle against Johnny Depp. The actress has been asked to pay damages worth $10.35 million to her ex-husband in total. It is far from what she can afford as her total net worth stands at around $8 million. Amid it all, a Saudi man has come to her rescue. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Johnny and Amber were fighting a defamation suit over a 2018 op-ed that the Aquaman actress wrote in The Washington Post. She claimed she was a ‘public figure’ who has suffered domestic violence. The court found her guilty of defaming Depp in the article and ordered her to pay cumulative and compensatory damages as a result of it all.

In a latest update, a voice note of a Saudi man has gone viral. He sent an audio note to Amber Heard on her Instagram DM and offered to marry her. Just not that, he also promised to fill her life with joy and said he was better than the ‘old man’ referring to Johnny Depp.

In his message sent in Arabic, the man was heard saying, “Amber…since all doors are closing on you, you have no one except me to take care of you. I’ve notice that some people hate and bully you, therefore I offer to marry you. May Allah bless us both. You are a blessing but people don’t appreciate that. I am better than that old man.”

The voice not has gone viral on social media and gathered over 150,000 views on Instagram.

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bee4andafter_kw 🇰🇼 (@bee4andafter_kw)

Well, it is to be seen if Amber Heard ever chooses to react to his message!

