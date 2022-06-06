Could Deadpool 3 have Chris Hemsworth, aka Thor’s, cameo? Ryan Reynolds has officially become a part of the MCU as the third instalment of his superhero movie is being produced by Marvel. Though the release date is yet to be announced, several new details about it have been discussed by the writers.

Just recently, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick revealed that the upcoming instalment will have the same raunchy tone as the previous two flicks. While discussing the film, Reese and Wernick also talked about possible cameos in it. This included that of the God of Thunder.

While speaking with Den of Geek, Deadpool 3 writer talked about whether or not Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will be in the Ryan Reynolds starrer. Without diving into the details, they said, “Oh man, if he did, we certainly couldn’t talk about it. [But] it’d be super cool.” It’s almost as if the Avenger is in the threequel and they are not allowed to talk about it.

Considering that the MCU is all about the multiverse and secret cameos in Phase 4, maybe fans will see Thor in Deadpool 3. Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Ryan Reynolds is interested in his Marvel character appearing in the upcoming Chris Hemsworth’s solo adventure, Thor: Love and Thunder.

We don’t know how either of them will work, but it will be pretty cool to see the Merc with a Mouth collaborating with the Asgardian. Recently, a trailer for the fourth standalone Hemsworth flick was released. It gave a glimpse of Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher.

Hopefully, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson appear on the same screen, be it Deadpool 3 or Love And Thunder. Funny banter between the two sarcastic superheroes will be worth watching.

