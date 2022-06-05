Actor Will Poulter has opened up about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a new interview, the ‘We’re the Millers’ actor said that he never expected to be cast in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’.

Advertisement

The 29-year-old actor will star alongside the likes of Zoe Saldana and Chris Pratt in the upcoming superhero movie as villain Adam Warlock but said he “never planned” to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Advertisement

Will Poulter said: “I’ve gotta say, I never banked on being involved, in any capacity, really, but I’m certainly very grateful,” reports aceshowbiz.com.

“I’m especially grateful that my introduction has taken place in the world of the Guardians, specifically,” Will Poulter continued. “It’s a franchise that I’m a particularly big fan of, and I couldn’t ask for a nicer, more fun introduction, really, into the Marvel universe.”

‘The Score’ star was then asked if he had “considered” the possibility that he may have to sign up to appear as the character in several other MCU movies and TV shows, to which he acknowledged that he had to but has no idea what is in store for the character following his upcoming debut in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’.

Will Poulter told Collider: “Yeah, you do have to entertain that possibility (of signing up for more). The truth is, I don’t actually know what the future holds for me, regarding my character. Certainly, it comes with a certain level of commitment that requires consideration, but obviously, I’m very grateful to have been given the role!

“I think variety certainly makes it interesting for me and I hope interesting for audience members too, but it’s the quality of the material, more than anything else. I let the script guide me. I don’t tend to allow genre, or size, or medium, or anything like that, to dictate my choices, wherever possible.”

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is set to be released in May 2023.

Must Read: Madonna Donning Lingerie On Bed Trolled By 50 Cent, Compares Her To Aliens & Says “Somebody Tell Her To Chill Out”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram