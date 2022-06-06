Kourtney Kardashian has been all over social media ever since she got married to Travis Barker last month. The reality star enjoys a massive fan following on social media, not just for the regular content she provides her fans with, but also for the way she carries herself in terms of fashion and style. In a recent turn of events, Kourt was seen dressed in lacy lingerie while she claimed her husband’s last name Barker through an Instagram post.

For the unknown, Kourtney got married to Travis in a stunning yet intimate ceremony which was organized in Portofino in May this year. They allegedly tied the knot in April in Las Vegas but since they couldn’t complete the procedure, the couple decided to make it more official, the very next month. The highlight of the wedding was undoubtedly Kourtney’s Dolce and Gabbana short lingerie-inspired wedding dress which was topped up with a gorgeous, intricately-designed viel.

In a recent turn of events, Kourtney Kardashian shared a set of sizzling pictures from Nobu Malibu, where she was spotted enjoying a dinner date with hubby Travis Barker. She was seen flaunting her sultry outfit which put her cl*avage on full display. She opted for a lacy black and beige mix bra which was paired with a black miniskirt and a long classy blazer.

Kourtney Kardashian tied her hair up in a tight bun and let a strand loose around her face while her makeup was kept simple and classy with glossy brown lipstick and a thick layer of highlighter.

Topped up with strappy heels and a heart-shaped purse, Kourtney Kardashian had pictures clicked in different parts of her lavish house. In the caption for the post, she used Travis Barker’s last name and wrote, “Hi yes this is Mrs. Barker, how may I help you ?”. Have a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker ❤️‍🔥 (@kourtneykardash)

Most comments were about her bold looks but the one that stood out was from her husband Travis Barker. He decided to keep it flirty and even slightly dirty as he wrote “I got a few ideas” grabbing over 6k likes in just a few minutes.

